Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,093,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $170.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.51 and a 200 day moving average of $191.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

