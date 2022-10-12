MOBOX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.90 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $91.65 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,644,626 tokens. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MOBOX has a current supply of 389,181,745 with 79,853,075.89221582 in circulation. The last known price of MOBOX is 0.58216675 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,543,744.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mobox.io/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

