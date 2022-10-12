Mizuho Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $264.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $288.00 to $264.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s previous close.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.37.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $202.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,389. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.96. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $200.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

