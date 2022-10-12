Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading 2.4% Higher

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.44. 424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 264,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several research analysts have commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $654.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.85% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

