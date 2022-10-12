MintMe.com Coin Price Hits $0.0481 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $158,417.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The Reddit community for MintMe.com Coin is https://reddit.com/r/mintmecom/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is www.mintme.com/coin/news. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate MINTME through the process of mining. MintMe.com Coin has a current supply of 535,590,145.672781 with 185,590,144.337203 in circulation. The last known price of MintMe.com Coin is 0.04773487 USD and is down -9.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $141,266.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mintme.com/coin/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

