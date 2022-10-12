Minionverse (MIVRS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16,911.42

Minionverse (MIVRS) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Minionverse has a market capitalization of $16,911.42 and approximately $12,114.00 worth of Minionverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minionverse token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Minionverse has traded 79.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minionverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00034130 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Minionverse Token Profile

Minionverse’s genesis date was August 24th, 2022. Minionverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,008,934 tokens. The official message board for Minionverse is minionverse.medium.com. Minionverse’s official Twitter account is @minionversegame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minionverse is minionverse.io.

Buying and Selling Minionverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Minionverse (MIVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Minionverse has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Minionverse is 0.00427959 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minionverse.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minionverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minionverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minionverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minionverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minionverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.