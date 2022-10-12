Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 128,411 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. cut its stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,411 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $77,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix Price Performance

LTRX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,147. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.93 million, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

Insider Activity

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $32,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $32,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,528 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $86,441.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,680.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,283 shares of company stock worth $891,685. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.