Millrace Asset Group Inc. Reduces Stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 22.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 256,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 41.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of American National Bankshares stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,135. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $350.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.