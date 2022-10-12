Millrace Asset Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,395 shares during the period. Neuronetics makes up about 1.9% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 2.36% of Neuronetics worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 118,131 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth $2,667,000. First Washington CORP boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 462,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 339,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 119,585 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neuronetics

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 63,466 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $236,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,716.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 13,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $47,156.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,959.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 63,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $236,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,716.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,410 shares of company stock worth $287,997. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Shares of STIM stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,625. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.03. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.37 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 46.12% and a negative net margin of 62.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

