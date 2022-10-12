Millrace Asset Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. AtriCure comprises 2.0% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 25.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 144,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AtriCure by 6.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AtriCure by 29.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $9,059,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.17. 10,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,388. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.24. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $84.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

