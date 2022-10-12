Millrace Asset Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,226 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $882.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

