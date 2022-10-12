Millrace Asset Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,110 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group comprises about 2.3% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Alta Equipment Group worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $71,665.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,010.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,936 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,828.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,021,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,221,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 5,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $71,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,010.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,444 shares of company stock worth $315,401. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,738. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $361.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $406.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

