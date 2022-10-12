Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,566 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of DermTech worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMTK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. 13,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,367. The company has a market cap of $104.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $33.27.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 748.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. Analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

