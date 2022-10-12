Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $88.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average is $136.35.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

