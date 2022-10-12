Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,706,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 77,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SITM stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,129. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $76.51 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $146,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $146,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,839,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,480 shares of company stock worth $2,026,204 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

SiTime Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

