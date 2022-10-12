Millimeter (MM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,457.00

Millimeter (MM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Millimeter has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Millimeter has a total market cap of $176,455.77 and $1,457.00 worth of Millimeter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Millimeter token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Millimeter alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Millimeter

Millimeter’s launch date was July 16th, 2020. Millimeter’s total supply is 126,754,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,859,336 tokens. Millimeter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Millimeter is idnd.io.

Buying and Selling Millimeter

According to CryptoCompare, “Millimeter (MM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Klaytn platform. Millimeter has a current supply of 126,754,879 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Millimeter is 0.00201993 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,786.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://idnd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millimeter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millimeter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Millimeter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Millimeter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Millimeter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.