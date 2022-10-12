Michael Wager Purchases 20,000 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) insider Michael Wager acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Byrna Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,646. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $121.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BYRN. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Dawson James dropped their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

About Byrna Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

