MIBR Fan Token (MIBR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $920,777.87

MIBR Fan Token (MIBR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. MIBR Fan Token has a total market cap of $920,777.87 and $316,627.00 worth of MIBR Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIBR Fan Token token can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004830 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MIBR Fan Token has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MIBR Fan Token

MIBR Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,507 tokens. MIBR Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @chiliz. MIBR Fan Token’s official website is www.chiliz.net.

MIBR Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIBR Fan Token (MIBR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. MIBR Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 1,000,507 in circulation. The last known price of MIBR Fan Token is 0.92899488 USD and is down -9.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $376,504.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chiliz.net/.”

