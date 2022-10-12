Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 475,412 shares.The stock last traded at $33.17 and had previously closed at $33.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Methanex Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 10.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 284.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth $200,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

