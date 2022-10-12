Metaverse Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $609.35 (METANET)

Metaverse Network (METANET) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Metaverse Network has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse Network has a total market capitalization of $609.35 and $21.00 worth of Metaverse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse Network token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Metaverse Network

Metaverse Network launched on February 25th, 2022. Metaverse Network’s total supply is 1,010,101,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,325,104 tokens. Metaverse Network’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Network’s official website is allbestico.com.

Metaverse Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Network (METANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaverse Network has a current supply of 1,010,101,010 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse Network is 0.00000129 USD and is up 37.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $44.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

