Metanoom 24 Hour Volume Tops $36,342.00 (MTN)

Metanoom (MTN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Metanoom token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metanoom has traded flat against the dollar. Metanoom has a market cap of $836.61 and $36,342.00 worth of Metanoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metanoom Profile

Metanoom was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Metanoom’s total supply is 4,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,707,500,000,000 tokens. Metanoom’s official Twitter account is @metanoom. Metanoom’s official website is metanoom.com/#.

Metanoom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metanoom (MTN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metanoom has a current supply of 4,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metanoom is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metanoom.com/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metanoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metanoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metanoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

