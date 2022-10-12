Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $230.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

