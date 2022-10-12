Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

