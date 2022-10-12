MCity (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

MCity (MCT) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One MCity token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MCity has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar. MCity has a total market cap of $18,695.34 and $12,465.00 worth of MCity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00034130 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MCity

MCity’s genesis date was July 17th, 2022. MCity’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. MCity’s official website is mcity.net. MCity’s official Twitter account is @mcity_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MCity (MCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MCity has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MCity is 0.00048527 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $67.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mcity.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

