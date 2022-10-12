Matthew Rizik Purchases 3,200 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $21,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,652.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $22,011.00.
  • On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $21,681.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.
  • On Friday, September 30th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $21,590.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $21,280.00.
  • On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,514.00.
  • On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,452.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.
  • On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $21,364.00.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock remained flat at $6.73 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,742. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

