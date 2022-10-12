Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $49,967.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @matrixainetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Matrix AI Network is medium.com/@matrixainetwork. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is https://reddit.com/r/thematrixai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate MAN through the process of mining. Matrix AI Network has a current supply of 647,450,055.959024 with 214,302,041.859023 in circulation. The last known price of Matrix AI Network is 0.00563878 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $42,452.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.matrix.io/.”

