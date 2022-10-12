Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 225,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,762,000 shares.The stock last traded at $68.75 and had previously closed at $69.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

