Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Matador Resources comprises 4.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Matador Resources worth $39,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $67,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $98,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.61. 24,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.42. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.59%.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.22.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

