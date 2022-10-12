Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $283.46. The company had a trading volume of 85,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,707. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.08.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

