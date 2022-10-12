Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

Masimo Stock Down 0.5 %

MASI stock opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Masimo by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $61,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

