Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $386.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $410.00 to $386.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.
MLM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.90.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
NYSE MLM opened at $317.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
