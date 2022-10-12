Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $386.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $410.00 to $386.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

MLM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.90.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $317.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.