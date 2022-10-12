Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Price Target Cut to GBX 280

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.59) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Marshalls Stock Performance

MSLH stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 228.40 ($2.76). 929,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,285. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £577.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1,151.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 355.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 477.89. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 759.50 ($9.18).

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Marshalls’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In related news, insider Simon Bourne purchased 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 463 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,783.59 ($17,863.21). In related news, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 246 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.62 ($12,029.51). Also, insider Simon Bourne purchased 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 463 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,783.59 ($17,863.21). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,752 shares of company stock worth $3,468,673.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

