MAPS (MAPS) Reaches One Day Volume of $230,208.00

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One MAPS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a total market cap of $6.38 million and $230,208.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH token that uses the SPL Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,499,323 tokens. MAPS’s official website is maps.me/token. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @maps_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAPS Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

