Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MHNC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

