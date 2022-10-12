MagicofGold (MAGIC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

MagicofGold (MAGIC) traded up 190.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. MagicofGold has a market capitalization of $8,739.80 and $79,227.00 worth of MagicofGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MagicofGold has traded up 48.2% against the US dollar. One MagicofGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MagicofGold

MagicofGold launched on February 18th, 2022. MagicofGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 558,587,955 tokens. The official website for MagicofGold is magicofthegold.com. MagicofGold’s official Twitter account is @magicofthegold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagicofGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagicofGold (MAGIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MagicofGold has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MagicofGold is 0.00001628 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://magicofthegold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicofGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagicofGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagicofGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

