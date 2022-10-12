Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance
MGIC traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,303. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $722.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $136.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)
