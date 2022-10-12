Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

MGIC traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,303. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $722.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $136.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 47.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 28.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.0% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.