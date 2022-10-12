Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $211,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.