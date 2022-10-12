LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €811.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) received a €811.00 ($827.55) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($795.92) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €749.00 ($764.29) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

MC remained flat at €610.50 ($622.96) during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($265.87). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €654.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €621.65.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

