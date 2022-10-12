Lunar Flare (LFG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,866.00

Lunar Flare (LFG) traded down 28.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Lunar Flare has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar. Lunar Flare has a market cap of $5,188.33 and approximately $13,866.00 worth of Lunar Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunar Flare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Lunar Flare

Lunar Flare’s launch date was June 6th, 2022. Lunar Flare’s total supply is 1,189,256,633,718 tokens. Lunar Flare’s official Twitter account is @lunarflaregroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunar Flare’s official website is www.lunarflaregroup.com.

Buying and Selling Lunar Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunar Flare (LFG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lunar Flare has a current supply of 1,189,256,633,718 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lunar Flare is 0.00000001 USD and is down -60.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $388.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lunarflaregroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunar Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunar Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunar Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

