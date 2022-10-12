Luna-Pad Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (LUNAPAD)

Luna-Pad (LUNAPAD) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Luna-Pad has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Luna-Pad token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Luna-Pad has a market cap of $8,999.46 and approximately $12,882.00 worth of Luna-Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Luna-Pad alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna-Pad Token Profile

Luna-Pad was first traded on October 27th, 2021. Luna-Pad’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Luna-Pad’s official Twitter account is @lunapadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Luna-Pad’s official website is www.luna-pad.com.

Luna-Pad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Luna-Pad (LUNAPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Luna-Pad has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Luna-Pad is 0.00170004 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $992.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.luna-pad.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna-Pad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna-Pad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Luna-Pad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Luna-Pad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna-Pad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.