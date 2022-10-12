Luna-Pad Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (LUNAPAD)

Luna-Pad (LUNAPAD) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Luna-Pad has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Luna-Pad token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Luna-Pad has a market cap of $8,999.46 and approximately $12,882.00 worth of Luna-Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002925 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034224 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Luna-Pad Token Profile
Luna-Pad was first traded on October 27th, 2021. Luna-Pad’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Luna-Pad’s official Twitter account is @lunapadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Luna-Pad’s official website is www.luna-pad.com.
Luna-Pad Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna-Pad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna-Pad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Luna-Pad using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Luna-Pad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna-Pad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.