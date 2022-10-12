Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.16. The company had a trading volume of 81,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,757. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

