Ludena Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (LDN)

Ludena Protocol (LDN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Ludena Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ludena Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.62 million and $1.25 million worth of Ludena Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ludena Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ludena Protocol

Ludena Protocol launched on August 14th, 2019. Ludena Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,275,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ludena Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ludenaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ludena Protocol is www.ludenaprotocol.io. Ludena Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ludenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ludena Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ludena-protocol.

Buying and Selling Ludena Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ludena Protocol (LDN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ludena Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ludena Protocol is 0.17031171 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $872,473.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ludenaprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ludena Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

