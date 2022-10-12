Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.60

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 19916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.0023 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.