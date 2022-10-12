Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT Lowered to $216.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LFUS. Benchmark initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,454. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $194.72 and a 52-week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 24.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 357,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

