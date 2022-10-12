Linear Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $400,431.00 (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $74.40 million and $400,431.00 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070189 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10730246 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

