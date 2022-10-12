LifeTime (LFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17,857.00

LifeTime (LFT) traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One LifeTime token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LifeTime has traded down 99.6% against the U.S. dollar. LifeTime has a market capitalization of $3,499.83 and $17,857.00 worth of LifeTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LifeTime Token Profile

LifeTime was first traded on November 30th, 2021. LifeTime’s official website is lftcoin.com. LifeTime’s official Twitter account is @lftcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LifeTime

According to CryptoCompare, “LifeTime (LFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LifeTime has a current supply of 0. The last known price of LifeTime is 0.000007 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lftcoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LifeTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LifeTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LifeTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

