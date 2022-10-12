Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.29

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.29 and last traded at $74.29, with a volume of 634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.62.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

