Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,872. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Leidos by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 56,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.