Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.45 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.31. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Several analysts have commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

