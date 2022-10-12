Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile



Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

